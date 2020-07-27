Contreras will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Rays.
Contreras impressed in his first two major-league games against the Mets, going 4-for-6 with a double and one RBI. As a result, he'll get the nod at catcher once again, taking the place of Alex Jackson.
