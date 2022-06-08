Contreras will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Contreras will draw his fourth consecutive start Wednesday, but the last two have come while top backstop Travis d'Arnaud has sat out with a sore forearm. Manager Brian Snitker hasn't suggested that d'Arnaud's injury is anything that will force him to the injured list, so Contreras could soon move into more of a part-time role. With Atlanta dedicated to giving prospect Michael Harris regular run in the outfield, Marcell Ozuna is typically occupying the designated-hitter spots these days, closing off one potential pathway to at-bats for Contreras.