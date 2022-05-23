Contreras will bat second and play left field Monday against the Phillies.
Contreras has homered six times in 10 games this season, but he doesn't have a path to a major role behind the plate with Travis d'Arnaud hitting well and under contract through at least the end of next season. Contreras' inclusion in the lineup as an outfielder Monday is a clear sign that Atlanta wants to create as many opportunities for him as possible. He's only appeared in two games in the outfield as a professional, but he's a strong athlete for a catcher and should be able to hold his own.
