Contreras went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 11-4 win over the Cardinals.

The middle third of Atlanta's lineup combined to go 9-for-14, with Contreras playing a key role in run production Friday. The 24-year-old's biggest moment was a three-run double in the sixth inning that put Atlanta up 5-1. He's collected at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games, batting .339 (19-for-56) with four extra-base hits in that span. For the season, Contreras has posted a .275/.349/.530 slash line with 17 home runs, 37 RBI, 39 runs scored, two stolen bases and 10 doubles through 275 plate appearances.