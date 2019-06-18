Brett Lawrie: Released by Brewers

Lawrie was released by the Brewers on Tuesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Brewers took a chance on Lawrie over the offseason, signing him to a minor-league deal despite the fact that he hadn't appeared in a game at any level since 2016. He never made it into a game this season either, spending his time working out at the team's spring training facility before the Brewers elected to cut bait. It's not clear at this point that another organization will view him as being worth a look.