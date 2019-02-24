Brewers' Brett Lawrie: Still getting in baseball shape

Lawrie won't take part in baseball activities this spring and will instead focus on getting in baseball shape, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Lawrie was an interesting flyer on a minor-league deal for the Brewers, as he's still just 29 and owns a respectable .261/.315/.419 slash line in parts of six big-league seasons. He's been out of the game altogether since being cut by the White Sox in March of 2017, and the fact that he won't even participate in baseball activities this spring indicates how far he is from returning to the majors.