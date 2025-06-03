Civale (1-1) earned the win Monday against the Reds after allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Civale has given the Brewers some quality innings since coming off the injured list, having now surrendered five runs over his last 14.1 frames. The veteran right-hander set a new season high in punchouts despite yielding a season-worst seven hits Monday, and he now carries a 3.14 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB across his last three outings. Civale is tentatively lined up to toe the slab this weekend versus the Padres, although it remains to be seen if Brandon Woodruff (ankle) will be ready to make his season debut and potentially change the current arrangement of Milwaukee's rotation.