Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday that Civale will move to the bullpen for the time being, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Jacob Misiorowski is joining the rotation Thursday and the Brewers want to stick with a traditional five-man setup, so Civale is the odd man out. It's possible Civale eventually rejoins the rotation if Misiorowski struggles, although the Brewers hope to get Brandon Woodruff (shoulder/ankle/elbow) in the coming weeks.