Perkins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Perkins had started in center field in each of the last three games, but he'll retreat to the bench Wednesday and still looks to be viewed as the team's fourth outfielder. Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio will form the Milwaukee outfield from left to right Wednesday and look to be manager Pat Murphy's preferred trio against right-handed pitching.