Perkins went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI in a 5-4 win against Atlanta on Wednesday.

Perkins' two-run homer to right field in the fifth inning gave the Brewers a 5-1 lead, and that held up as Atlanta fell short by a run. Perkins continues to thrive in the absence of Jackson Chourio (hamstring); since Chourio got hurt July 29, Perkins has started seven straight games in center field and is batting .323 with three homers, nine runs, six RBI and a stolen base during that span. Perkins went deep just six times over 121 regular-season games last year, and he's already halfway to that mark with three home runs through just 17 contests this season.