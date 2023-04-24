Perkins will start in left field and will bat eighth in Monday's game against the Tigers.

The switch-hitting Perkins will stick in the lineup for the third game in a row, this time facing off against a lefty (Matthew Boyd) after going 1-for-5 with a run scored across a pair of starts versus right-handers (Garrett Whitlock and Brayan Bello) over the weekend. The Brewers seem to be giving Perkins a look as an everyday player in the outfield in the wake of Garrett Mitchell's (shoulder) long-term absence, but Perkins is still expected to have a short leash and will need to begin producing at the plate in order to maintain a regular role.