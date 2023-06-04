Perkins went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional run scored and an additional RBI during Saturday's 10-8 victory over the Reds.

Perkins was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday and was thrown right into the starting lineup, batting ninth and playing right field. He recorded only one hit across 10 appearances (12 at-bats) during his first stint in the big leagues in April, so his offensive outburst versus Cincinnati is certainly noteworthy. The 26-year-old figures to provide depth to Milwaukee's outfield while Tyrone Taylor (elbow), Jesse Winker (neck) and Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) are unavailable, but Perkins isn't guaranteed regular starts, as Christian Yelich, Joey Wiemer and Brian Anderson will presumably man the outfield on a regular basis.