The Brewers recalled Perkins from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
He'll be joining the big club as a replacement on the 26-man active roster for Garrett Mitchell (shoulder), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old Perkins received the call-up over top outfield prospect Sal Frelick, who is dealing with a jammed thumb. Over his 54 plate appearances at Nashville this season, Perkins slashed .292/.370/.417 with a home run and a stolen base. While Christian Yelich and Joey Wiemer will likely continue to handle everyday roles in the outfield, the Brewers still have an opening that could potentially go to either Perkins or Owen Miller. The switch-hitting Perkins could end up occupying the larger side of a platoon with the righty-hitting Miller.