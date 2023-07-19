Perkins will start in left field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Perkins appeared to have a hold on a near-everyday spot in the Milwaukee outfield heading into the All-Star break, but Wednesday will mark just his second start in five second-half games. Both of the switch-hitting Perkins' starts have come versus left-handed pitching, so he may be viewed as a short-side platoon player at this point. Raimel Tapia appears to have supplanted Perkins as the Brewers' preferred option in right field versus right-handed pitching.