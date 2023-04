Perkins is 14-for-48 (.292) with a home run, three RBI, eight runs and a stolen base through 13 games with Triple-A Nashville.

Perkins has slowed some after getting off to a fast start in his first stint with Nashville, but he has made a good deal of contact early in the campaign. He is on Milwaukee's 40-man roster, which puts him in the mix for the first call-up of his career if Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) misses any time at the big-league level.