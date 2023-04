Perkins is not in Wednesday's lineup at Triple-A Nashville, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's notable because Garrett Mitchell exited Tuesday's game in Seattle with a shoulder injury and could require an IL stint. Perkins is already on the 40-man roster and could be summoned to replace him. The 26-year-old has a .787 OPS with one homer and one steal at Nashville this season.