Perkins is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.

Perkins has struggled over his last 10 games, going 4-for-31 with a 34.3 percent strikeout rate, and he has not recorded a hit over his last four games. Sal Frelick, Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich will man the outfield Friday while Tyler Black serves as the designated hitter against Padres right-hander Dylan Cease.