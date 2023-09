Perkins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win against the Cardinals.

Perkins opened the scoring in Thursday's win over the Cardinals with a 390-foot solo homer off Miles Mikolas in the third inning. The 27-year-old rookie has started four of five games since returning from an oblique injury Sept. 17. Perkins is known for his glove and speed and is slashing .217/.322/.326 with three homers and five steals over 60 games.