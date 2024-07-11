Perkins went 0-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Pirates.

Perkins was hitless for just the second time over six games in July, but he was still able to make an impact on the bases. The outfielder is 6-for-19 (.316) with three walks this month. For the season, he has 14 steals on 16 attempts, six home runs, 28 RBI, 38 runs scored and a .249/.326/.365 slash line through 279 plate appearances. The switch hitter has benefited from a run of four straight opposing southpaws, starting each of those games to give Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick each two off days. Perkins doesn't have a spot in the lineup regularly against right-handers and hasn't started against one since June 28.