Perkins (groin/shin) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Perkins will remain with Nashville after finishing his minor-league rehab assignment at the Triple-A level, batting .192 with a home run, two RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases over 26 at-bats in eight games. With Sal Frelick (hamstring) leaving the Brewers' win early Sunday, it's possible that Perkins could be elevated to the major-league roster if Frelick is forced to miss any action moving forward. Drew Avans was designated for assignment Sunday, opening a spot on the 40-man roster for Perkins.