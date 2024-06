Perkins isn't in the Brewers' lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Angels.

Perkins has gone just 1-for-16 with six strikeouts across his last five games, and he'll now get a day to regroup Tuesday. His absence will put Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio in the outfield while William Contreras (head) serves as the designated hitter, allowing Gary Sanchez to start at catcher.