Brewers' Blake Perkins: Sent to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Brewers optioned Perkins to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The team hasn't announced a corresponding move, but it could mean Tyrone Taylor (elbow) will return from the injured list Tuesday. Perkins went 1-for-12 at the dish in his first stint in the majors.
