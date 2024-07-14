Perkins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

After making his fifth consecutive start in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Pirates, Perkins has now found himself on the bench twice in the Brewers' three-game series with the Nationals. The switch-hitting Perkins should still be a regular part of the lineup against left-handed pitching, but he looks set to serve as Milwaukee's fourth outfielder more often than not when the team faces righties.