Perkins went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Phillies.

Getting the start in left field and batting eighth against southpaw Cristopher Sanchez, Perkins produced his first multi-hit performance since July 1 while stealing his fourth bag of the season. The 26-year-old is batting just .167 (5-for-30) on the month, but seven walks have given him a respectable .324 OBP. He's been on the bench against the last four right-handed starters the Brewers have faced, with Raimel Tapia getting a look in Perkins' place, and Tyrone Taylor is also healthy again. The three will continue to jockey for playing time in the third outfield spot alongside Christian Yelich and Joey Weimer.