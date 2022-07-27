Boxberger tossed a scoreless seventh inning in Tuesday's victory over the Twins.
Boxberger allowed a hit and walked a batter, but he also struck out two batters, and when it was all said and done he prevented anyone from crossing home plate. Boxberger has struggled a bit of late, allowing five earned runs (7.11 ERA) and posting a 2.37 WHIP in 6.1 innings over his last seven appearances, but he remains the top option ahead of setup man Devin Williams and closer Josh Hader.
More News
-
Brewers' Brad Boxberger: Escapes with first save•
-
Brewers' Brad Boxberger: Bags eighth hold•
-
Brewers' Brad Boxberger: Another scoreless appearance•
-
Brewers' Brad Boxberger: Earns win Sunday•
-
Brewers' Brad Boxberger: Back with Brewers on one-year deal•
-
Brewers' Brad Boxberger: Takes loss in woeful outing•