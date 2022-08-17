Boxberger threw a scoreless sixth inning in Tuesday's victory over the Dodgers.
Boxberger was unofficially shut down for a few days after pitching 10 times in the first 20 days out of the All-Star break, and the rest appeared to have done him well, as he retired all three batters he faced and punched out two of them. Boxberger remains part of Milwaukee's late-inning mix, but even with Josh Hader's departure he may have been bumped down a spot in the pecking order, as trade deadline acquisitions Matt Bush and Taylor Rogers both followed him in Tuesday's contest.
