Boxberger tossed a clean ninth inning in the Brewers' 5-1 victory over the Reds on Saturday.
With the Brewers up by four runs, manager Craig Counsell used Boxberger to close out Saturday's contest rather than go to closer Devin Williams in a non-save situation. Boxberger has been a bit shaky of late, but he retired all three batters he faced Saturday and secured the win for his club. Boxberger remains part of the Brewers' late-inning mix, but he is presumably behind all of Devin Williams, Taylor Rogers and Matt Bush in the pecking order for saves.