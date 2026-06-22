Brewers' Brandon Sproat: Cleared to pitch Tuesday

Sproat (hamstring) is listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Reds in Cincinnati.

As expected, the right hamstring cramping that Sproat experienced during his most recent outing Wednesday against the Guardians didn't affect the right-hander's between-starts program, and he'll be ready to go for his next turn through the rotation. Sproat has done well to limit free passes over his last four starts, but he's still submitted a 6.16 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 19 innings during that stretch and continues to be an unreliable fantasy option in the majority of leagues.