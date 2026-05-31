Brewers' Brandon Sproat: Coughs up five runs in short start

Sproat (1-4) took the loss Saturday against the Astros, allowing five runs on six hits and no walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Fresh off fanning a career-high seven in his last start, Sproat struggled with run prevention again Saturday. The 25-year-old right-hander has now given up at least three runs in eight of his 11 outings this year, having lasted at least five innings just three times as well. Sproat has a poor 6.24 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 52:27 K:BB across 49 innings, leaving him in jeopardy of losing his rotation spot once the Brewers eventually get back Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), Logan Henderson (back) and Quinn Priester (shoulder).