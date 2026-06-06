Brewers' Brandon Sproat: Slow start in no-decision

Sproat did not factor into the decision in Friday's 9-7 extra-inning win over the Rockies, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts over five innings.

Sproat gave up a run in each of the first three innings before finishing with two scoreless frames, throwing just 51 of 87 pitches for strikes and yielding 11 hard-hit balls. It was the 25-year-old's longest outing since logging 5.1 innings May 12, though he's now allowed at least three earned runs in five straight starts during that stretch. He'll take a 6.17 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 54:29 K:BB over 54 innings into a road matchup against the Athletics next week.