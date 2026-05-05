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Sproat and the Brewers won't play the Cardinals on Tuesday, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The two sides will play a doubleheader July 7 to make up for Tuesday's contest, and Sproat will likely get the nod to start Wednesday's series finale. The 25-year-old has struggled to begin his time with the Brewers, posting a 6.75 ERA and 1.61 WHIP through his first 26.2 innings.

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