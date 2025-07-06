Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Activated for season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woodruff (elbow/ankle/shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday against the Marlins.
It will be Woodruff's first time on an MLB mound since September of 2023 after recovering from shoulder surgery and setbacks with his ankle and elbow. The 32-year-old has pitched in 10 minor-league games this season across multiple rehab assignments, and he threw 82 pitches across 3.2 frames in his final rehab outing with Triple-A Nashville last weekend. The Brewers are likely to be cautious with Woodruff given the long layoff, but he shouldn't be facing significant workload limitations.
