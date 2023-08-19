Woodruff did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Rangers. He struck out four.

Following a scoreless three innings to start the night, Woodruff was undone by the long ball in the fourth. Nathanial Lowe tagged him with a two-run blast followed a couple batters later by a solo shot from Mitch Garver. Woodruff pitched into the sixth, allowing a fourth run when Corey Seager came around to score following a leadoff double but ultimately escaped with a no decision. Although the four runs were his most allowed all season, the 92 pitches thrown represent Woodruff's highest total since returning from a shoulder injury on Aug. 6. His next start is projected to be a home matchup against the Padres next weekend.