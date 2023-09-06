Woodruff (4-1) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings against the Pirates. He struck out six.

Woodruff logged his longest outing of the year, limiting Pittsburgh to just two singles and two walks en route to his third consecutive quality start. In six outings since returning from the injured list Aug. 6, the burly right-hander has posted a 3-1 record with a 2.78 ERA, a minuscule 0.76 WHIP and an impressive 43:9 K:BB across 35.2 innings. Woodruff is tentatively scheduled to face the Marlins in Milwaukee early next week.