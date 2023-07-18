Woodruff (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Wisconsin on Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff has been on the injured list since mid-April, and he'll now begin ramping up toward a return to the Brewers' rotation. The 30-year-old righty has dealt with recovery issues in between bullpen sessions, but he reportedly felt "great" after his latest session Thursday and remains on track to return around mid-August.