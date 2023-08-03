Woodruff (shoulder) is scheduled to return to the Brewers' rotation Sunday against the Pirates, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff posted an encouraging 3.09 ERA and 11:2 K:BB over 11.2 innings during his three-start minor league rehab assignment between High-A Wisconsin and Triple-A Nashville. He got up to 72 pitches Tuesday in his final outing on the farm and might be able to approach 85-to-90 pitches in his return to Milwaukee. The 30-year-old right-hander has been sidelined since mid-April because of a Grade 2 subscapular strain.