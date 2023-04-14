Woodruff (shoulder) had an MRI on Wednesday and remains shut down while the doctors determine how best to proceed, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

This was relayed by manager Craig Counsell, and it certainly makes it sound like Woodruff's shoulder inflammation is fairly significant. Colin Rea had a strong spot start Thursday against the Padres and could remain in the rotation indefinitely as long as he keeps his head above water.