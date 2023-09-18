Woodruff did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and zero walks over six innings against Washington. He struck out six.

A two-out solo homer by Luis Garcia in the second inning was the only blemish to Woodruff's line, who only allowed two other baserunners in his six innings. However, an anemic Brewers offense was only able to manufacture one run in support of Woodruff who was looking for his sixth win of the season in 10 starts. It was Woodruff's fifth consecutive quality start, and he now holds an ERA of 1.06 with 38 strikeouts in 34 innings over that stretch. He'll look continue his hot streak in his next start, currently scheduled to take place in Miami over the weekend.