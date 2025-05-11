Woodruff (shoulder) gave up one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out three batters over 2.1 innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Nashville.

After covering at least five innings in each of his previous three rehab outings, Woodruff covered about half of that length Sunday, though the lighter workload was a pre-planned arrangement in what will be his final start of his minor-league assignment, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Woodruff was efficient in the abbreviated outing, spotting 28 of 39 pitches for strikes and giving up a pair of softly-hit singles. Woodruff had built up to 83 pitches in his previous start with Nashville on Tuesday, so he should be able to handle something close to a typical starter's workload once he joins the Brewers. Milwaukee is expected to activate Woodruff from the 15-day injured list next weekend to have him start against the Twins at American Family Field in what will be his first big-league outing since Sept. 23, 2023.