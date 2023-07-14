Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said in an interview on MLB Network on Friday that Woodruff (shoulder) should be ready to rejoin the rotation "within the next month or so," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff threw another bullpen session Thursday, which went "great," per Arnold. The right-hander was shut down a couple weeks ago because he wasn't recovering well in between throwing sessions, but it would appear he's back on track. Woodruff has been sidelined since mid-April due to a Grade 2 subscapular strain and will need multiple rehab starts before being activated.