Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Expected to miss six weeks
Woodruff (oblique) is expected to be out for around six weeks, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Woodruff landed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain Monday. A more precise timeline should emerge soon following an exam and an MRI. The six-week timeline would have Woodruff return in early September. If he's delayed any longer than that, the Brewers could elect to have him return as a reliever, a role he thrived in during the playoffs last season.
