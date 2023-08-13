Woodruff (2-1) earned the win over the White Sox on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 6.1 innings.

Woodruff pitched well but was stuck with the loss against Pittsburgh his last time out, which was his first appearance in nearly four months following a shoulder injury. The right-hander was solid again Saturday, though it looked like he could be in for another tough-luck defeat when the Brewers failed to score through six frames. However, Milwaukee finally broke through for a trio of runs in the top of the seventh, setting Woodruff up for his second win of the campaign. The veteran hurler threw 86 pitches in the outing, so he appears to be under only mild workload limitations. His next start is projected to be a tough road matchup against the Rangers next week.