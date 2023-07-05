Woodruff (shoulder) is aiming to throw a bullpen session this weekend, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff had to put a pause on his throwing program last week, but he's made it through a couple of successful flat-ground workouts over the last few days and is about ready to get back on a mound. Sidelined since April 11 due to a Grade 2 subscapular strain, the 30-year-old ace might have a shot to return to the Brewers' rotation around late July or early August if he is able to avoid further setbacks. Woodruff has logged only two major-league starts this season.