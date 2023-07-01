Woodruff (shoulder) will delay his next bullpen session as he hasn't been recovering as well as the Brewers would like, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff made it just two starts into the season before suffering a shoulder strain which wound up being serious enough to require a trip to the 60-day injured list. He's been throwing since late May and has been throwing bullpens since mid-June, but the Brewers are seemingly unhappy with his progress. The team is characterizing his latest delay as merely an example of caution, but it's hard not to worry about even a minor setback when it comes to a pitcher's shoulder. The Brewers hope he'll get back on a mound early next week.