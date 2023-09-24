Woodruff came away with a no-decision Saturday in the Brewers' 5-4 loss to the Marlins, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

A three-run shot by Jake Burger in the first inning accounted for most of the damage off Woodruff, but the right-hander still left the mound having generating 29 called or swinging strikes among his 87 pitches. He saw his quality start streak end at five, and since returning to the rotation in early August, Woodruff has posted a 2.59 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 62:12 K:BB through 55.2 innings. With Milwaukee having already clinched the NL Central title, he could be headed for a reduced workload in his final regular-season start next weekend, likely to come at home against the Cubs.