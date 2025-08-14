Woodruff came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 12-5 win over the Pirates, allowing four hits and two walks over four scoreless innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander was cruising through 65 pitches (40 strikes), but per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, manager Pat Murphy indicated after the game that Woodruff's short outing was planned in advance as he was making his first start of the year on four days rest. Woodruff hasn't looked like he needs much babying since coming off the IL and making his 2025 debut in early July, posting a 2.06 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 49:8 K:BB through 39.1 innings over seven starts. He should be given enough leash to qualify for a win in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road early next week against the Cubs.