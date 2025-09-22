Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Sunday that Woodruff was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a moderate right lat strain, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Woodruff suffered the injury on the 13th pitch of his bullpen session Saturday. After meeting with doctors in St. Louis on Sunday, Woodruff is scheduled to receive a second evaluation from Dr. Keith Meister, who performed surgery on the right-hander's shoulder in October 2023. The Brewers will await feedback from Dr. Meister before providing a timeline for Woodruff's return, though Murphy acknowledged that he's uncertain whether the 32-year-old will be ready to pitch in the NLDS, when he would first be eligible to return from the IL. However, given the initial diagnosis of a moderate lat strain rather than a mild one, Woodruff would appear to be a long shot to be available for the start of the Brewers' playoff run.