The Brewers placed Woodruff on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right lat strain.

Woodruff's surprise move to the IL comes after he allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out nine across five innings in his most recent start this past Wednesday against the Angels. The severity of Woodruff's injury isn't known, but the diagnosis of a right lat strain typically doesn't portend a brief absence. Woodruff will be eligible for reinstatement Oct. 3, one day before the start of the NLDS. According to Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, manager Pat Murphy said "it's too early to tell" whether Woodruff will be available for the start of the Brewers' postseason run.