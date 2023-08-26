Woodruff (3-1) yielded one run on three hits and three walks over six innings Friday, striking out 11 and earning a victory over San Diego.

Woodruff dominated with his first double-digit strikeout performance of the season Friday. The lone blemish on his line was Manny Machado's solo shot in the fourth inning. Woodruff ended his outing with four straight punchouts. He lowered his season ERA to 2.65 and has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his six appearances in 2023. His next start is projected to be on the road against the Cubs next week.