Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday that Woodruff (lat) "is in a good spot" physically and has resumed throwing bullpen sessions, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff appears to have steered clear of any setbacks in his recovery from a moderate-grade right lat strain that surfaced late in the regular season and kept him out for the Brewers' playoff run last fall, but Murphy implied that the veteran right-hander will be slow played during spring training nonetheless. Murphy cited Woodruff's injury history as a reason for exercising some caution in his ramp-up program; the 33-year-old missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing capsule repair surgery on his shoulder, and he endured multiple setbacks during the rehab process last season before finally making his 2025 debut in July. Despite showing diminished velocity upon his return, Woodruff was excellent for Milwaukee before succumbing to the lat strain, posting a 3.20 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 83:14 K:BB in 64.2 innings. Assuming he's ready to go for the start of the season, Woodruff should be the favorite to receive the Brewers' Opening Day starting nod after Milwaukee traded staff ace Freddy Peralta away to the Mets in January.